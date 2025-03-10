Trio of key appointments drive Glasgow based firm Bright Signals’ momentum

Communications agency, Bright Signals, has strengthened its senior management team with three new appointments.

The agency – which employs 50 people – has steadily expanded its offering across creative, digital and media, while recently seeing particular success in the public sector. After winning places on two of the Scottish Government’s Marketing Services Frameworks, the agency won the Star Awards Public Sector Gold and Bronze last year at the first time of entering, before winning two Golds and the overall effectiveness Silver at the UK BIMA (British Interactive Media Association) Awards.

The firm welcomes Frances Irvine as its new Managing Director. With over 20 years of experience in the creative industries, Frances has served as a board member, co-owner and Associate Director at Whitespace, working with clients ranging from the Scottish Government to the Royal Academy of Music. Frances will oversee the agency’s client services teams and take overall responsibility for commercial performance, including driving forward the agency’s integrated offering.

She said, “The Bright Signals team are refreshingly humble, but the quality of their work is incredible. Their combination of creative ingenuity, deep tech expertise and paid media all under one roof is unusual here in Scotland, and reflects client demands for more agility, flexibility and better value from agencies.”

L-R Frances Irvine, Phillip Lockwood-Holmes and Vic Milne

Phillip Lockwood-Holmes, industry leader and former colleague of Frances as co-owner and Managing Partner at Whitespace, takes on a role as Head of Innovation. With decades of experience in providing creative and strategic solutions for household names such as Sainsburys, Nike, Oxfam and Lego, and leading global accounts at Dentsu, he will help drive innovation and operational excellence across the agency.

Philip said: “I’ve long admired Bright Signals’ reputation for combining creativity and technology to deliver stand-out work. The work the agency is now doing in areas like AI is hugely exciting and I’m delighted to be joining the team to drive that on.”

Finally, Vic Milne joins the team from Scotland’s largest creative agency The Leith Agency, where she worked with brands like IRN-BRU, The Scottish Government, Famous Grouse and Baxters, where she headed up the agency’s strategy department. As Head of Planning and Optimisation, Vic will lead Bright Signals’ creative and communications strategists, including social/digital marketing and media planning & buying. She added; "The team at Bright Signals create effective work using strong evidence-based planning. I am excited to learn from the incredible team here, whilst helping guide the strategic direction and input to the great culture of the agency. I feel very lucky to be working with these folks.”

David Craik, CEO at Bright Signals added; “I’m delighted to welcome Frances, Phillip and Vic. Added to the incredible array of talent that was already in the agency, our great culture and fantastic clients, I’m hugely excited about what we can do together.”