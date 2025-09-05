Tudor Hotel celebrates hat trick of awards

The Tudor Hotel in Airdrie is celebrating this week, following a triple award win at a leading culinary awards ceremony in Glasgow.

The 20-bedroom venue was presented with the top prize for ‘Best Team’ at Glasgow’s Spice awards, which celebrate the best of Asian and Indian cuisine across Scotland. The hotel also scooped Highly Recommended awards for ‘Best Chef’ and ‘Best Indian Restaurant in the West’.

The hotel was taken over recently and has had new interiors, a new function room and new kitchens installed. Popular with the local community and business and leisure travellers alike, the restaurant has 170 covers with a diverse range of menu options and is already fully booked for Christmas.

Manager Suraj Singh says: “We are delighted with these awards - our menu includes lots of classic Indian dishes along with Italian, English and Scottish. All our food is locally sourced and freshly prepared on-site. This is testament to our team’s hard work - our fabulous kitchen and serving staff go out of their way to give our loyal guests a great experience every time they visit.”

This was the seventh Spice Awards event, held at Hilton DoubleTree in Glasgow the first week in September.