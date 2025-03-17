Turning dyslexia into your superpower

Jamie Waller joins ActionCOACH's Business Growth Podcast to discuss his experiences with dyslexia leading to an unexpected discovery for host James Vincent.

Have you ever had a conversation that made you stop and think, that sounds like me? For James Vincent, UK Performance Director at ActionCOACH, the moment came during an episode of The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast. As entrepreneur and best-selling author Jamie Waller shared his experience with dyslexia, James realised he shared many of the same challenges – and suddenly everything clicked!

The pieces fell into place and something he’d perceived to be a weakness was transformed into a newfound source of pride – and even a superpower.

A moment of realisation

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” said James Vincent. “While Jamie was speaking, I was relating with more and more of what he was saying – it was surreal! He mentioned struggling at school, which was something I’d also experienced – one teacher had called me ‘thick’, and it was something that’d really stayed with me.

“After the interview, I told Jamie I suspected I had dyslexia too, and he hooked me up with some tests - low and behold, I had it! In that moment of realisation, you feel like you always knew you had it. I’d felt like I’d probably masked over it throughout my career, pushing those feelings of doubt aside and focusing on the strengths I knew I had.”

So, what is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a specific learning difficulty that primarily affects skills involved in reading and spelling. It impacts around 1 in 10 people in the UK, which equates to approximately 3.3 million adults in the workplace1. Importantly, dyslexia isn’t linked to intelligence or poor education, as is often perceived to be the case, but it occurs across all genders, ages, abilities, ethnicities and walks of life.

For adults, the challenges associated with reading and spelling may not always be visible, as many develop effective coping strategies over time. However, recognising and embracing dyslexia can unlock unique strengths - a message entrepreneur and best-selling author Jamie Waller is keen to get across…

“My struggles started at school,” explained Jamie. “I was often labelled ‘thick’ or ‘disruptive’ by teachers who didn’t understand what I was going through. Those labels stuck with me for years, but my mum was my rock. She taught me to embrace my differences rather than hide behind them.”

For Jamie, having someone to look up to was a key motivation to overcome the challenges he’d faced at school. “For me, it was a local businessman with a convertible car! I know it seems small, but seeing someone be successful from the same place I was from made me realise that I could achieve something too, even if it meant not following a traditional path.”

Despite not being diagnosed with dyslexia until the age of 36, Jamie went on to build several multi-million-pound businesses. “My email sign-off says it all: ‘Expect small typos but big ideas. Dyslexic thinker.’

“I think it’s been really important to acknowledge it – my dyslexia gives me a different way of thinking, and that’s a real strength for me to lean on.”

Now a passionate advocate for early dyslexia diagnosis, Jamie is calling for greater inclusion in education and the workplace. “Teachers need to be equipped to recognise and support dyslexic minds – it can completely change a child’s life. And employers? They should stop seeing dyslexia as a weakness. It’s no coincidence that 40% of self-made entrepreneurs in the US and the UK are dyslexic2. We think differently, and that’s exactly what businesses need.”

A journey of pride and purpose

For James Vincent, finding out he had dyslexia wasn’t just a moment of personal revelation – it was a turning point for how he viewed himself and his future. “After the initial surprise, I felt really proud,” said James. “It gave me a whole new perspective. I don’t see dyslexia as a challenge anymore – I see it as a tool. It’s something I can use, not only to grow myself but to help other people in my coaching too. I instantly found myself relating more deeply to others with dyslexia.”

This newfound understanding has also more of a personal meaning for James. “My daughter is dyslexic too. Knowing I can help her by sharing my own experience, I can be the kind of support for her that Jamie spoke about – someone who helps her see her differences as a strength.”

Since his conversation with Jamie, James has noticed a ripple effect in his life. “Honestly, everything has worked out for the better since the interview. So many people have reached out to me to share their own stories - it’s been amazing to connect with them.

“I implore people to go and check the interview out, it really shows that anything is possible when you put your mind to it. Dyslexia isn’t something to hide or feel ashamed of – it’s a superpower waiting to be embraced.”

To hear how James came to realise his dyslexia diagnosis and more inspiring stories like Jamie’s, while gaining a whole host of valuable insights into business growth, tune into The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast.

1 Dyslexia UK, Dyslexia in the workplace, Jan 2025

2 Dyslexia UK, Dyslexia and entrepreneurial success, Apr 2023