TV stars and chefs reveal meal deal choices as celebs back Scottish charity's 40 school meals for £4 campaign

Some of the UK’s most-loved personalities are lending their voices and their lunch choices to support Mary’s Meals Deals, a campaign that encourages people to swap the cost of a £4 supermarket meal deal for a donation that feeds 40 hungry children in school.

From Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno to Scotland’s National Chef Gary Maclean, and TV sibling duo Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, these familiar faces are sharing their favourite lunch combos while highlighting just how far a small act of giving can go with international school feeding charity, Mary’s Meals.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, known for his culinary finesse, opts for sushi, a boiled egg protein pot and sparkling water, something he admits is a must for any Italian. But behind the light-hearted meal choice lies a powerful message.

Giuseppe says: “Sometimes it takes very little effort to make a tangible difference in people’s lives, and this is an example. By donating as little as £4, you can create a brighter future for hungry children.”

Gary Maclean echoes the sentiment. Last year, he took on the Mary’s Meals Deals challenge, creating a gourmet lunch for the same cost as a supermarket meal deal.

Gary says: “I usually go for a ham hock wrap, bottle of water and a bag of crisps. But here’s something that really made me stop and think. That same £4 can feed 40 hungry children a hot, nutritious meal at school.

“So, next time you're grabbing your usual meal deal, just take a moment and think about the kind of impact that same spend could make.”

Scarlette and Stuart also chimed in with their picks, celebrating the joy of food while championing a cause that’s close to their hearts.

Scarlette opted for a classic prawn mayonnaise sandwich, a chocolate bar and a bottle of water as her top picks, while her brother Stuart went for a chicken and avocado sandwich, paprika crisps and a cloudy lemonade.

The presenting duo shared: "Mary's Meals helps bring children into the classroom and gives them a real shot at a better future.

“While your meal deal gets you a sandwich, snack and a drink, Mary's Meals gives children school, food and more importantly, hope."

Their message is clear: your lunchtime habit can be transformed into a lifeline for children across the world.

That impact is significant for children like 11-year-old Kelcy in Zimbabwe. Before Mary’s Meals, she walked an hour to school each day on an empty stomach, struggling to focus in class. Today, she receives a daily school meal, and the change has been clear.

Her mother, Brendah, describes the difference: “Whenever she comes in from school, you see a bright face. Unlike before when she would be hungry, her mouth would be foaming, and she was not so happy. Now, the situation is different. She is more energised than before.”

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 2.6 million children every school day in some of the world’s poorest communities in 16 countries. Just £4 – the cost of a typical meal deal – can provide 40 nutritious school meals, encouraging children into the classroom where they can learn, grow and break free from poverty.

And this year, regular donations will go even further. Thanks to a generous donor, every new regular gift to Mary’s Meals will be matched for the first two payments, up to a value of £250,000, meaning each donation can go twice as far.

A simple swap of your supermarket meal deal for a donation to Mary’s Meals can fill a classroom and fuel even more futures. Donate today and turn your everyday spending into something extraordinary with Mary’s Meals Deals: www.marysmeals.org.uk/meal-deal

