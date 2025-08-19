Uddingston care home crowned finalist in Scotland in HC-One’s National ‘Gardens in Bloom’ competition

The annual initiative encourages HC-One care homes across the UK to get creative with their outdoor spaces, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of gardening while strengthening ties with the local community and promoting sustainable practices.

Highgate Care Home wowed the judges with its vibrant and inclusive outdoor space, designed for wellbeing, community connection, and biodiversity. As the finalist for Scotland, the home earnt a prize hamper, which includes a plaque, gardening gloves multipack, personalised gardening tools, personalised decorative garden sign (Gardens in Bloom 2025), in the garden' hand cream trio set, gardening tool tote bag, Lindt chocolates, gift wrapping: wicker basket, flower seed sacks, RHS Gardening Through the Year: month-by-month planning instructions and inspiration, and planting planner.

Throughout spring and summer, the team at Highgate transformed their garden into a colourful, multi-sensory haven, complete with raised flower beds, wildlife-friendly features, and seasonal decorations. Residents took an active role in the design, planting flowers they personally selected, and introducing new ornaments and visual features to stimulate conversation and memory.

The project was truly a community effort. Highgate welcomed support from groups such as Uddingston Grows and pupils from Tannockside Primary School, who visited weekly to help residents plant seeds, paint pots, and care for the garden. These intergenerational connections became a source of great joy, with residents especially cherishing time spent with the children and teachers. Volunteers and colleagues also played a vital role in maintaining and enhancing the space.

Sustainability was at the heart of the project, with recycled plant pots, peat-free soil, and daily watering routines carried out by residents. Over the summer, the garden became the backdrop for special events, from birthday celebrations and afternoon tea parties with fine China, to lively summer gatherings complete with karaoke. The highlight for many was a moving VE Day celebration, honouring a date of deep significance to residents.

Janine Boyle, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Highgate Care Home, said:

“Being named as a finalist means the world to us. It’s been wonderful to see our residents, colleagues, and community come together to create such a joyful and inspiring garden. Every flower, ornament, and painted pot tells a story of friendship and teamwork. The smiles, conversations, and memories made here have been just as beautiful as the garden itself.”

The HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition gave participants freedom to explore creative ideas, from wildlife gardens to sensory patches and vegetable plots. Five regional finalists as well as an overall winner were selected from across England, Scotland, and Wales, based on creativity, community engagement, and sustainable gardening practices.

Regional finalists received a plaque and gardening hamper whilst the overall winner, judged and selected by James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer at HC-One, received a trophy, plaque, and gardening hamper plus a £300 gift voucher kindly sponsored and donated by Real Trade Supplies.

Summer is a wonderful time for people looking to join a care home. The warmer weather and outdoor activities and events taking place across the home make it an ideal time for new residents to settle into a new community.

This summer, HC-One Scotland homes in your area including Highgate are offering £1,000 off the first month for anyone who moves in before August 31.

