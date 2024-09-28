Uddingston care home participates in HC-One’s annual Gardens in Bloom competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One Scotland’s Highgate care home in Uddingston, Glasgow, has been busy transforming the garden area of their care home in a bid to win the winning title of this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition, following been part of the judging process to crown the overall winner by guest judge, Rachel de Thame.

The HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition is an annual event where HC-One care homes across the UK enter in the hope of winning in their respective regions. Five regional winners were announced across England, Scotland and Wales, as well as an overall winner being selected to receive a grand prize.

Winners were selected based on strict judging criteria, impressing guest judge, Rachel de Thame, who is a much loved and celebrated green thumbed gardener, television presenter and writer. Entries submitted showed homes’ creativity displaying innovative garden designs and unique features, and demonstrated community involvement, including participation from residents and the local community.

This year there were no set categories, allowing homes to create their garden however they like, including creating a new fruit or vegetable patch, flower beds/boxes and wildflower gardens. Other ideas included creating dementia and sensory gardens or supporting local wildlife by creating bug hotels to attract and shelter insects, allowing homes to create a garden that best suits residents’ goals and interests.

Resident at Highgate Care Home gardening

This demonstrated sustainability through using eco-friendly practices and materials and creating a lasting impact by making sure homes can look after their garden in the long-term.

Residents and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home got creative in transforming their blossoming gardens ready for the summer months. Gardening is actively promoted amongst HC-One’s care homes as it has a number of wellbeing benefits including encouraging intergenerational relationships with local schools and community groups who often get involved.

Gardening is also therapeutic, and time spent outdoors can significantly improve the mental and physical health of residents. Residents made a trip to the garden centre to choose some plants, flowers and new tools to create the new and improved garden. Residents have been busy making the garden look wonderful and the local community have joined in with all the gardening fun.

Highgate’s Home Manager, Charlene Curtis, said:

“Residents, colleagues and the local community really enjoyed transforming the garden area of the home in a bid to enter this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition. I would like to thank all of our residents and colleagues for the hard work they have put in to transforming the garden.”

Rachel de Thame, HC-One’s Gardens in Bloom competition guest judge, stated:

“I thoroughly enjoyed being a guest judge in this year’s HC-One Garden in Bloom competition and it was my pleasure to review the entries submitted by HC-One care homes.

“There was such a high volume and standard of entries. Thank you to everyone who participated and well done to Highgate Care Home on the amazing transformative work they’ve carried out on their garden area.”