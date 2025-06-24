Uddingston Rugby Club drop kick in balls for Dogs Trust Glasgow’s playful pooches

As part of a drive to be more sustainable and support a local worthy cause, members of the local rugby club donated their used rugby balls to the rehoming centre as they wanted to help the dogs live a fun, loved and exciting life.

Since receiving the donation, the 53 handsome hounds at Dogs Trust Glasgow have been celebrating like they have won The Calcutta Cup, so Emma visited to see the dogs in action.

Dog owner Emma, who is passionate about animal welfare and loves dogs, enjoyed a fun playtime with Terrier Cross Jasper, who has been scoring tries galore with his rugby ball.

TNT Sports Presenter Emma Dodds said: “I was delighted to visit Dogs Trust Glasgow, where it was lovely to see the dogs having so much fun playing - and what better sport than rugby? It was wonderful to hear that Uddingston Rugby Club donated so many balls to their local rehoming centre for the dogs.

"Meeting Jasper and watching his enthusiasm when playing with the ball was a thrill. Well done to everyone at the club for making such a positive difference to the dogs as they await their forever homes.”

Alan Paul, Director of Rugby at Uddingston Rugby Club, said: “⁠We are a very charitable rugby club, and we believe in supporting our community and initiatives that align with our ethos. ⁠We had a stockpile of well-used rugby balls, which we didn’t want to go to landfill.

"We wanted to donate them where we thought they would be most useful. Many of our members are dog owners, so we gave them to Dogs Trust Glasgow, where we hope the dogs will enjoy playing with them. It gives us great pride to know that the balls have brought much joy and fun to the dogs at our local rehoming centre. We are now collecting blankets, dog beds and toys for the dogs to offer more support to such a worthy cause.”

Sandra Downie, Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “Thank you to Emma for visiting and to everyone at Uddingston Rugby Club for their wonderful donation. Our dogs are thrilled with their balls which are providing hours of fun.”

Sweet seven-year-old Jasper’s favourite things are to play, learn new tricks, go on walking adventures and enjoy a snuggle after playtime. Jasper could live with another dog in his new home and longs for a garden where he can play to his heart’s content.

You can read more about Jasper and see all the dogs waiting to meet their pawfect match at Dogs Trust Glasgow here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/glasgow

1 . Contributed Emma Dodds and Jasper playing rugby - Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jasper loves his rugby ball - Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jasper scores a try at Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo: Submitted