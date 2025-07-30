UK driving test backlog persists despite record recovery in test volumes

New analysis from Collingwood Insurance Services reveals the ongoing impact of the UK’s driving test backlog

The report, based on official government statistics from 2019 to early 2025, shows that while the number of driving tests has rebounded significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, a substantial backlog remains, affecting learner drivers, instructors and insurers alike.

Key findings from the report include:

In April 2020, only 606 driving tests were conducted.

By November 2023, the UK recorded its highest-ever monthly test volume at 196,481 tests.

Pre-pandemic pass rates hovered between 45 and 47%. During the pandemic, pass rates spiked, peaking at 61.2% in April 2020, before stabilising post-pandemic.

By January 2025, forward bookings had ballooned to 580,067 – almost three times higher than January 2019 levels, representing an approximate 198% increase.

Despite increased testing capacity, demand continues to outpace availability, with forward bookings remaining high into 2025.

As of April 2025, driving test waiting times across the UK remain extremely high with three quarters of driving test centres at maximum wait time.

Collingwood Insurance

Liz Laidler, Head of Contact Centre at Collingwood Insurance Services said: “This data underscores the long-term effects of the pandemic on the UK’s driving test system.

“While testing volumes have recovered, the backlog continues to impact thousands of learner drivers across the country.

“It’s clear that learner drivers today continue to face much longer wait times than those who learned pre-2020.”