Ukranian refugee finds confidence and a career thanks to Smart Works Scotland

A Ukrainian woman who arrived in Scotland with no contacts, no job, and no clear path forward has revealed her journey from refugee to role model, thanks to the transformative impact of Smart Works Scotland.

Alla, who is based in Glasgow, arrived in Scotland almost three years ago after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Despite a successful career back home as a cabin crew manager for a leading Ukrainian airline, she was forced to start building a new life “from scratch”.

She said: “Aviation wasn’t just my job – it was my passion and purpose. Then everything changed. The war shattered the life I had spent decades building.”

She first encountered Smart Works Scotland when the charity visited the ship where she was staying with more than 1,700 other refugees. Alla bravely stepped forward from the audience and translated the entire presentation into Ukrainian so that she could help others in the room.

Initially hesitant to contact Smart Works Scotland, Alla eventually got in touch and with help from the team, she rediscovered her self-belief and left with not just a professional outfit, but the strength and confidence to succeed.

She said: “It was an absolutely life-changing experience for me. Within one month after my coaching and dressing session, I was able to pass all three stages of an interview and secure the job I wanted to get.”

Today, Alla works as a mentor with The Wise Group, helping vulnerable people build sustainable futures and find employment - just as she did. She has also come full circle, acting as a referrer to Smart Works Scotland.

“Smart Works is not only about interview preparation,” she said. “It’s about building your confidence and resilience. It’s where transformation begins.”

Founded 11 years ago, Smart Works Scotland is part of a group of Smart Works charities that provides unemployed women with free high-quality clothing and coaching to help them regain their confidence and secure meaningful work. Last year Smart Works Scotland it supported more than 1,500 women with 67% gaining jobs within a month of their first appointment.

As part of Small Charity Week - a national campaign running from 23–28 June celebrating the crucial role of grassroots organisations - Smart Works Scotland is highlighting the incredible volunteers and supporters who make its life-changing work possible.

Among these supporters is Lisa, a Glasgow bridal store owner who volunteers at least two days monthly as a stylist. Lisa joined the charity six months ago after completing a refresher styling course during Covid.

She said: “As a bridal shop owner, I style women of all ages and from all walks of life every day. At Smart Works Scotland you meet women from a wider range of backgrounds and help them in a different way, but the principle is the same – you are making them feel amazing.”

Rachel Jones, Head of Smart Works Scotland, said: “Alla’s story is a powerful reminder of how transformative small charities like ours can be. We have a team of just eight full-time people in Scotland, supported by more than 120 extraordinary volunteers, such as Lisa, who we really couldn’t manage without.

“While we are proud to punch above our weight, like other small charities we face continued pressure to secure funding. We don’t receive any government funding, so donations are an important part of how we cover the cost of running our centres in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“I’d encourage anyone who wants to get behind our work to get in touch and find out more about how to lend a helping hand. There are many ways to support us. Businesses can choose us as their charity of the year or become a corporate partner, while individuals can volunteer, fundraise or donate high quality new and used clothing and, of course, cash. As Small Charity Week shows, even the smallest of acts can have an enormous impact.”

To find out more about Smart Works Scotland or to donate to its services, visit: https://scotland.smartworks.org.uk/

To find out more about Small Charity Week, visit: https://www.smallcharityweek.org.uk/.