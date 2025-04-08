Vertu Toyota Glasgow named ‘Business Centre of the Year’ at prestigious Toyota Brit Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vertu Toyota Glasgow has been recognised as the Business Centre of the Year at the highly regarded Toyota BRIT (Best Retailer in Town) Awards.

This prestigious accolade celebrates the top-performing Toyota centres across the UK, highlighting excellence in customer service, business performance, and commitment to the Toyota brand.

Led by Business Centre Manager Nick Jones, the Glasgow dealership has demonstrated outstanding performance in all key areas, securing this significant recognition from Toyota. Vertu are a relatively new addition to the Toyota network but have quickly made an impact, now standing as the second-largest group representing the brand in the UK.

Nick Jones, Business Centre Manager at Vertu Toyota Glasgow, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team. We strive to deliver the highest level of service to our customers, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence. We look forward to continuing our journey with Toyota and maintaining these high standards.”

Nick Jones - Business Centre Manager Manager, Nicola McCarthy - Fleet Sales Co-ordinator, Mark Super - General Manager, Chris Taylor - Operations Director, Chris McKenzie - CMA General Manager, Andrew White - Fleet Sales Manager

Chris Taylor, Group Operations Director at Vertu commented: “Our journey with Toyota has been an exciting one so far. I am delighted to see Nick and our whole team at Glasgow recognised at this year’s Toyota BRIT awards. We hope this award is the first of many as we grow our business, reputation and relationship with Toyota in the UK.”

Vertu Toyota Glasgow offers a comprehensive range of the latest Toyota models, including the Yaris Cross, Aygo X, Yaris, Corolla Hatchback, C-HR, and RAV4, catering to a wide variety of customer needs and preferences.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, added: “This award is a fantastic achievement for Nick and all the team at Vertu Toyota Glasgow. To be recognised as the best business centre in the country is an incredible honour, especially considering our relatively short time representing the Toyota brand. We are immensely proud of their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence within the Toyota network.”

The Toyota BRIT Awards serve as a benchmark of excellence within the brand’s UK retailer network, and Vertu Toyota Glasgow’s achievement underlines its strong performance and commitment to delivering exceptional service.