Wheatley efforts leave city streets greener and cleaner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 13,000 tonnes of bulk waste was collected and almost 250,000 stairwells cleaned by the environmental team of Glasgow’s largest social landlord in the last 12 months.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s Neighbourhood Environment Team (NETs) has helped transform neighbourhoods across the city over the course of the year through a range of environmental activities.

In 2023/24, the NETs lifted 13,645 tonnes of waste and cleaned 234,031 stairwells. The team has responded to 5557 additional requests from Glasgow tenants for work in and around homes across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of Environmental Weeks of Action over the year saw Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s NETs staff tackle bulk uplift, fly tipping, upgrade community spaces and join community groups, schools and other partner organisations in litter picks, helping to improve neighbourhoods and engage with tenants.

Wheatley's NETs staff taking part in a litter-pick in Drumchapel

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) also rated 89% of Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s neighbourhoods five-star, the highest possible grade.

The charity also supported with the training of 17 Wheatley Homes Glasgow customers to assess green spaces and identify any areas where improvement can be made.

Aisling Mylrea, Director of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “We are very proud of the difference made by the efforts of our Neighbourhood Environmental Team staff across Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team have delivered a wide range of activities across the city in the last 12 months, that have helped make our streets greener and cleaner and also seen us engaging even more with customers and other groups within our communities. Whether that is cleaning closes and cutting grass through to supporting with community events, bulk uplift collection, upcycling, creating community garden spaces or dealing with more than 5000 additional requests from customers for work in or around their homes.