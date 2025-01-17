Wheatley Group pledges its support to schools-based mentoring programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wheatley is doing more than ever to increase opportunities for young people.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group has pledged its support to MCR Pathways, which runs a schools-based mentoring programme matching care-experienced young people with volunteer mentors.

Care-experienced young people often have fewer life chances, and research shows having a mentor can help boost young people’s confidence and academic performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatley will help MCR Pathways – which operates in 126 schools across Scotland – bridge that achievement gap through mentoring as well as helping young people with work experience and training.

From left, Holly Dillon; Wheatley’s Kevin Smith, Lynne Mitchell and Brian Haddow of Wheatley Group; and Sharon McIntyre of MCR Pathways.

The Group has been collaborating with MCR Pathways for over a decade, with around 40 Wheatley staff acting as volunteer mentors in that time.

Wheatley will now build on that relationship by:

recruiting 50 new mentors from its staff and contractors;

guaranteeing work experience for young people supported by a Wheatley mentor; and

providing taster sessions for young people in housing, care, legal and digital.

Holly Dillon, a fifth-year pupil at St Margaret Mary’s in Castlemilk, says mentoring has improved her confidence – and even made her excited about going to school.

Holly Dillon, from Castlemilk, who has been mentored for 18 months.

Holly, 16, said: “Having a mentor has been great for me. It has really helped my confidence. It’s even made me excited about going to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to speak freely to someone. We talk about what I’ve been up to, how my week has been, about family, anything at all. We both grew up in Castlemilk too, so that helps.

“It’s made things clearer for me about what I can do. I want to be a dance teacher when I leave school.

“My friends are always asking me about mentoring and I tell them it’s been a really positive experience for me.”

From left, Wheatley mentor Brian Haddow; Sharon McIntyre, Chief Exec of MCR Pathways; Laura Crumlish and Lynne Mitchell of Wheatley Foundation; Holly Dillon; City Building mentor Louise Allan; Mhairi Taggart of MCR Pathways; and Wheatley mentor Kevin Smith.

Brian Haddow, Repairs, Investment and Compliance Officer with Wheatley, is currently mentoring a fifth-year student in Eastbank Academy in Shettleston, Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Mentoring is really rewarding. It’s great to feel like you are making a difference. It’s only one hour a week and helps young people by listening and encouraging them to work things out for themselves.

“I would recommend mentoring to anyone. It’s very worthwhile and there is training available before you start as a mentor.”

Wheatley has now signed a formal agreement with MCR Pathways which will see the two organisations work even more closely together.

Sharon McIntyre, MCR Pathways Chief Executive said: “We know care-experienced young people don’t have the same outcomes as their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MCR Pathways focuses on closing that gap and helping young people fulfil their potential through personalised relationship mentoring support.

“We are very grateful for Wheatley’s commitment to helping young people reach their full potential.”

Laura Pluck, Wheatley’s Group Director of Communities, added: “Supporting young people in our communities is really important to us.

“Having a trusted adult to listen, encourage their talents and help build their confidence can have a massive impact on a young person’s life. I know mentors find volunteering really satisfying and uplifting too.

“I’m looking forward to further developing Wheatley’s longstanding relationship with MCR Pathways.”

For more on MCR Pathways, email [email protected] or call 0141 221 0200.