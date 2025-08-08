William’s 10st 3.5lb weight loss journey wows football legend Paul Merson

A Port Glasgow man has turned his life around after losing an incredible 10st 3.5lbs and earning a place in the semi-finals of a national Slimming World competition. Along the way, he even got a personal congratulations from footballing legend Paul Merson.

William Espie, 42, was chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2025 Man of the Year competition. He was joined by 41 other inspiring men at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire – and says the whole experience was “unforgettable.”

William, who slimmed from 26st 1.5lbs to 15st 12lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it. I found my local Slimming World group after my friend Bruce recommended it to me. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone. Everyone there understood exactly how I felt, and the group quickly became my weekly reset. Together we talk and plan for the week ahead and how to navigate situations that may send us off track, and that’s been key to keeping me motivated. Even on weeks I’ve not felt like it, the group has been there to get me going again. I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals like roast dinners, spaghetti bolognaise, curries and chilli too, and I don’t feel like I’m restricting myself.”

Thanks to Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, William found the weight steadily came off. He began to feel more energetic and when his Consultant started to talk about Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, William liked the sound of that too. He says: “My Consultant Joe talked about all the benefits of moving more and despite never thinking I’d enjoy exercise, I decided to give it a go. I started walking 1-2km each day and within 3 months I was averaging 12-15km every morning. I now also run at least 5km each day and I’m training for a 10km run. I’ve learnt that keeping the weight off long-term isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about being active too and now I really look forward to getting out and moving my body.”

William slimmed from 26st 1.5lbs to 15st 12lbs with Slimming World.

Now 10st 3.5lbs lighter, William says he was over the moon to be invited to the Slimming World Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals. He says: “My group gave me the confidence to know I could reach my target, they helped me to start to believe in myself and my ability to lose weight right from my very first group, and being here today 10st lighter is unreal. On top of that, being at the semi-finals of the Man of the Year competition, surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable. We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson, who’s spoken openly in the media about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by William’s achievement:

“What William’s done is nothing short of incredible. Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident he is now. He’s clearly made changes he can stick to for life – and that’s what it’s all about.”

William’s Slimming World Consultant, Joe Glancy, who runs the Port Glasgow group, says: “We’re all so proud of William. He’s proof that when you’ve got the right tools, the right food, and the right people around you, anything is possible. Slimming World isn’t about going it alone; we support people no matter their starting point – including those taking weight-loss medication. We understand that starting any weight loss journey takes courage and there’s no judgement for anybody taking weight loss injections. It’s essential though that anyone losing weight creates healthy habits so that they can maintain their any weight loss in the long term though – and that’s where Slimming World comes in. We support our members to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle around real food, activity and support – things that work in the long run.”

Now, with a new lease of life and renewed energy William says he’s looking forward to the future. He says: “I’ve got my life back. I’ve got energy, confidence, and a future I’m excited about. If there’s someone reading this who feels like I used to, I’d just say, give it a go, it’s been life-changing for me.”

The Port Glasgow group, led by Joe, meets every Saturday at 7:30am, 9am and 10:30am at St Mary’s Church, Port Glasgow.

To find out more or join the group, call Joe on 07944340609.