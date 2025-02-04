World Cancer Day: A chance for NHS to be ‘United by Unique’ innovation for more people-centred care

World Cancer Day is an opportunity to inspire Scotland’s diverse healthcare innovators to unite for patient equity in the fight against the country’s leading cause of death, says an NHS partner.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Tuesday, February 4, the theme of World Cancer Day 2025 is ‘United by Unique’ with organisers, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), believing that the day’s focus on a people-centred, tailored approach to cancer care is a vital one.

With around 16,000 people in Scotland dying from cancer every year, UICC say that everyone's experience of it is unique and are encouraging the sharing of personal stories and help in shaping the call to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formal NHS Scotland partner InnoScot Health insists that health service innovators must also be ‘United by Unique’ in putting forward their ideas to improve cancer care, highlighting the diverse skillsets that the country’s workforce can draw on in finding new ways to identify and treat cancer.

Graham Watson

Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson said: “The World Cancer Day 2025 campaign explores different dimensions of people-centred cancer care and new ways of making a difference. That represents real opportunity for positive change.

“Healthcare innovators here in Scotland can reach out, answer that call with their unique perspectives, and make real progress in reducing the global impact of cancer, in turn helping to realise equity of access to innovative treatments.

“It is paramount that NHS Scotland patients get the care they need, and innovation holds the potential to offer more equal access to new treatments and technologies, while empowering patients to actively participate in the decision-making process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland is also uniquely placed to contribute to such patient-centred, innovation-driven endeavours by bringing together the NHS, industry, and academia thanks to its history of effective collaboration, and lack of geographical barriers.”

InnoScot Health's Executive Chair, Graham Watson

UICC is dedicated to taking a lead in uniting the cancer community to reduce the disease’s global burden and integrating cancer control into the world health and development agenda.

World Cancer Day 2025 is the start of a three-year journey – from raising awareness to taking action, according to UICC.

Mr Watson added: “This important date will be marked by hundreds of events happening across the globe, all envisioning a future for cancer care where the needs of people and communities come first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The World Cancer Day ethos of ‘United by Unique’ is something that touches us all – and it can be a meaningful call to action for NHS Scotland innovators who can feel inspired in the knowledge that their unique thinking is more welcome than ever in tackling challenges.

“This includes sustaining the significant progress made in the fight against cancer in recent years.

“InnoScot Health believes that fresh ideas have the power to significantly improve health and social care, while supporting an ambitious, forward-thinking NHS.”

On World Cancer Day, InnoScot Health is encouraging healthcare staff to make a difference to NHS Scotland by submitting new ideas with innovative potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredible, life-changing projects are already underway across the country, including artificial intelligence (AI) being leveraged for the development of a 25-minute skin cancer diagnosis test, analysis of chest X-rays in near real time, and a new screening method that combines laser analysis with AI to identify patients in the earlier stage of breast cancer.

It is all part of collective efforts to use technology to drive forward cancer diagnosis, treatment and care with Scotland’s Chief Scientist for Health Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak recently highlighting that AI innovation in cancer was continuing to develop apace in Scotland.

She commented: “These programmes are developing and progressing and will be perhaps gaining momentum as we go forward.”