XSite Braehead's Chrome 'n' Classic event raises £1350 for Scottish charity

By Guest Contributor
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
Following the hugely successful ‘Chrome n Classics’ event on Saturday 28th June, XSite Braehead is delighted to announce that the day raised £1,350 in support of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Making its debut at XSite, thousands of visitors flocked to the event to see the showcase of over 200 classic cars bringing together American and vintage icons, custom builds, and modern marvels for attendees to admire.

Organised in partnership with the Lanarkshire Classic Car Club, the event saw exceptional attendance, supported by the club’s 220-strong membership, and marked one of the highest turnouts in the club’s history!

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager, said: "We were blown away by the turnout from car enthusiasts and the incredible variety of vehicles on display. Chrome ‘n’ Classics was a brilliant way to bring the community together while supporting a fantastic local charity."

Kenny Moffat, Club President at Lanarkshire Classic Car Club, said: "We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and the buzz on the day. This was our first time bringing Chrome ‘n’ Classics to XSite Braehead and it exceeded all expectations.

“It was fantastic to see such a wide range of cars and so many people coming along to share stories, chat with owners, and support Children Hospices Across Scotland.”

The event raised £1,350 in support of Children's Hospices Across Scotland

Photo: Submitted

Featured american and vintage icons

Photo: Submitted

The event was organised in partnership with the Lanarkshire Classic Car Club

Photo: Submitted

The event marked one of the highest turnouts in the club's history

Photo: Submitted

