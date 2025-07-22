XSite Braehead’s free summer festival returns bigger and better than ever

This summer, all roads lead to Scotland’s premier leisure destination, XSite Braehead, as its annual weekender of FREE family-fun celebrations returns. Taking place on Saturday 26 & Sunday 27 July, between 12pm – 6pm each day, Summer Fest features a packed line-up of live music, hands-on arts & crafts, and festival-themed fun throughout the weekend.

Get ready for a colourful mix of free creative activities, including glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, braid styling and much more – perfect for little ones to unleash their artistic talent and embrace the festival spirit. There will also be roaming stilt walkers towering overhead and giant bubbles floating around to capture the imagination.

As well as this, new for 2025 is a fantastic programme of circus workshops, giving everyone the chance to put their circus skills to the test. From spinning plates and juggling silks, to balancing ostrich feathers and having a go at a follow-the-feet tightrope challenge – there's something to challenge the whole family!

What’s more, XSite and Capital Scotland have teamed up to give Summer Fest visitors a chance to win BIG! With up to £500 worth of prizes up for grabs, Capital Scotland’s Katy J is giving five lucky listeners the chance to win a £100 voucher from top brands at XSite, including ODEON, Gravity, Paradise Island Adventure Golf, Frankie & Benny’s and The Good Hood. On Saturday 26th, a Capital presenter will also be at Summer Fest, handing out even more prizes for lucky visitors.

While all of this is going on – a fantastic line-up of local artists are set to entertain visitors. From 12pm to 3pm on Saturday and between 12pm to 6pm Sunday returning headliner Daniel Docherty will perform alongside support act, WooHoo Band, playing a variety of tunes to get the whole crowd singing along.

Following Saturday’s live music, the energy continues to rise from 3:30pm to 5:30pm with a jam-packed dance itinerary from Strictly St Vincent, with highlights including performances from 2024 Strictly St Vincent winners Ian and Karen, chances for the audience to get involved, photo opportunities, and a Q&A with some of the professional dancers. This live preview offers a sneak peek of Strictly St Vincent’s upcoming charity dance event on November 21st at Ingliston Country Club.

Feeling inspired? Whether you're a total dance beginner or a secret star in the making, you could take part in a FREE three-month training program. Get glammed up and perform live in front of a roaring crowd – all while raising money for a brilliant local cause. Find out more and apply at:

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager,said: “We are incredibly excited to bring back Summer Fest this year with an even bigger and better line-up of activities and entertainment for the whole family. With everything from live music and circus workshops to creative crafts and dancing, there truly is something for all ages to enjoy.”

“Summer Fest is all about creating shared moments and celebrating the local community, so we can’t wait to welcome families for another unforgettable weekend at XSite Braehead”.

For more information on the event, please visit: https://xsitebraehead.com/summer-fest/