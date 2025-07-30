XSite Braehead's Summer Fest brings together thousands for an unforgettable weekend

Highlights included performances from returning Glaswegian headliner Daniel Docherty and a range of fantastic activities from circus workshops and arts & crafts to stilt walkers and bubble artists.

In addition, Strictly St Vincent 2024 winners, Ian and Karen, gave crowds a dazzling performance, raising awareness and inspiring aspiring dancers to enter the upcoming charity dance event to raise funds for St Vincent’s Hospice.

Taking place on November 21 at the stunning Ingliston Country Club, participants will strut their stuff after completing a free three-month training programme – no experience necessary! Budding performers looking to raise funds towards a brilliant local cause can apply at: https://stvincentshospice.org/fundraising-events/strictly-come-prancing-2/

That’s not all! Across the weekend, Capital Scotland gave five lucky winners £100 vouchers to spend at some of XSite’s top brands, including ODEON, Gravity, Paradise Island Adventure Golf, Frankie & Benny’s and The Good Hood.

Bruce Harley, XSite Braehead Centre Manager, said:“We were thrilled to see the community come together for such a fun-filled weekend. Summer Fest was bursting with energy, and it was amazing to see so many families creating unforgettable memories at XSite.”

