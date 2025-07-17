Young amateur rider from Glasgow qualifies for Horse of the Year Show

A 13-year-old amateur rider from Clarkston, Glasgow, Annie Duffy has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October.

Annie and Nakita O’Hare-Wilson’s Skewbald pony, Neuklear Master Blaster, known as Neuk, attended the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier on the 6th July at Greenlands Arena in Carlisle. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

The pair competed in and won the Working Pony class under top judges Michaela Bowling and Hannah Atkinson to earn their HOYS qualification.

Annie said: “I’m so happy, Neuk is such a good boy and I’ve always wanted to go to HOYS – we’ve been to watch before. This was our closest qualifier so we said we can’t not come and give it a go! My old pony went on loan and Nakita has now let me ride Neuk for a year now. Nakita didn’t plan to buy Neuk – she bought a mare without knowing she was pregnant. When Neuk was born, Nakita kept him as company for a Friesian youngster she had. Neuk and I also compete in jumping and dressage along with some Junior Coloured Showing classes.” Annie is a pupil at Hutcheson Grammar School in Glasgow.

Annie and Neuk receiving their prize from judges Michaela Bowling (L) and Hannah Atkinson (R).

SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

Please see www.seib.co.uk/competitions or the SEIB Search for a Star facebook page for updates. To enter please visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.

