Woodland creation event for farmers being held in Eaglesham

The free half-day event will be hosted at Ardoch and Threepland Farms, where the owner Iain MacDonald has successfully planted trees to diversify his farm.

The event gives farmers and their business advisors a chance to see woodland creation projects on-site and hear directly from Iain on how it has improved his farm.

Experts will also be on hand from Scottish Forestry to discuss what forestry grants are available and how the Woodland Carbon Code could, potentially, provide another income boost.

Iain received forestry grants for his tree planting and is already seeing the benefits of integrating farming with forestry.

He said: “The woodlands originally helped keep the cows out of difficult terrain during calving and now prevent sheep from hiding in inaccessible parts of fields during gathering. This has reduced the resources required and has increased the value of previously unproductive ground.

“Without question, the planting of woodland has been a big success and has benefited the overall running of our sheep enterprise.”

Farmers across the Central Scotland Green Network (CSGN) arena can receive grants of up to £8,710 per hectare towards the cost of new woodland planting. This includes a special CSGN additional contribution of up to £2,500 per hectare, with monies for fencing and tree protection available in addition to this.

Woodland can provide additional benefits such as on farm timber, improving shelter for livestock, reduced soil erosion, biodiversity gain and bringing underutilised ground into productive use for a secure longer-term income.

Land planted under the forestry grants scheme remains eligible for the Basic Payment Scheme and the income from forestry is tax free.

Virginia Harden Scott, woodland creation officer at Scottish Forestry, said: “By integrating farming and forestry there is considerable potential to ensure business sustainability and help a wider green economic recovery. Planting the right tree in the right place and for the right reason can create significant financial and environmental benefits in both the long and short term.”