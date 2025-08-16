Comedian Gary Little had been expected to perform in Aberdeen next month before his shock death.

Beloved comedian and BBC star Gary Little has tragically died in a ‘climbing accident’ in Scotland at the age of 61. According to reports, Gary Little reportedly ‘died while on a hill climb,’ but at the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed.

The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow paid tribute to Gary Little on their Instagram page and wrote: “We here at The Stand are utterly devastated to hear the news of the passing of big Gary Little. An incredible comic, huge personality and friend to many. We are lost for words and he will be profoundly and sorely missed.

“Our thoughts go out to all his family and friends right now. There will be many a comic thinking about him tonight, telling stories and raising a glass. He would have liked that.”

In response to The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow’s tribute, one fan wrote: “Terribly sad news, he was a lovely guy with a wicked sense of humour and a fabulous laugh. A sad day for comedy 😢❤️,” whilst another said: “Can't stop thinking about the news. So sad for those who loved him and his comedy family. He will be missed. He was a brilliant hilarious comedian..RIP Gary.”

Beloved comedian and BBC star Gary Little has died at 61 after a tragic ‘climbing accident’ in Scotland. Photo: garylittlecomic/Instagram | garylittlecomic/Instagram

Fellow comedian Kevin Bridges also took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Gary Little and wrote: “RIP Big Gary, very sad news.” The Gee Club Glasgow shared a tribute to Gary on Instagram and Facebook and wrote: “We’re completely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of our dear friend Gary Little.

“Gary wasn’t just one of Scotland’s finest comedians, he was a true original. He had a huge heart, a razor sharp sense of humour, and a knack for making you feel like you’d known him forever. He could make an entire room feel like they were sitting with an old friend. He played our opening weekend, and was a permanent fixture at the venue ever since.

“Gary was due to perform with us this weekend and it’s difficult to put into words how much we will miss his presence, his humour and his friendship. We are deeply grateful for the years of memories, the countless laughs, and the privilege of working with him. There really was nobody else like him. We’ll miss him more than we can say.

“Rest easy Gary and thank you for every single laugh ❤️.”

Gary Little was from Springburn in the north of Glasgow and had spent time in prison on a drug dealing charge in the early 1990s. He was also briefly imprisoned in 2007 for stealing books at a warehouse where he was working as a forklift truck driver at the time.

He went on to use his personal experiences in his material and created a series for BBC Radio 4 called Gary Little: At Large in 2024, the series looked at life “before, behind and beyond bars.”