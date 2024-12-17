Awards Season 2025: When are the major music award ceremonies in 2025, including the BRIT Awards?
- It’s not just the world of cinema preparing for awards season 2025.
- Many artists are waiting with baited breath ahead of the music awards season taking place in the new year.
- But how long do they, and ourselves, have to hold our breaths until the ceremonies?
Who from the world of music will be crowned throughout 2025 with the numerous major music award ceremonies set to take place in the new year?
Surely not another Taylor Swift sweep, given the rise of pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan, right? Or will Charli XCX get some flowers once again in 2025?
While we’re all speculating as to who could win what before the New Year though, there is also the question of when will these award ceremonies take place in 2025? Are the BRIT Awards adjacent to the Grammy Awards, or is there a “sort of” approach to music awards akin to that of major film award ceremonies leading to the Academy Awards?
We’ve scouted some of the major international award ceremonies, coupled with some quintessential home grown ceremonies such as the Mercury Prize and the Ivors, to keep you up to speed with the music award races as and when they commence in the New Year.
Though many ceremonies have yet to have their nominees announced, there are a select few that either have (Grammy awards, for example) or have at least announced the dates we can expect the shortlists to arrive.
So what are the major music award ceremonies we can look forward to in 2025 - and when?
When are the major music award ceremonies in 2025?
All information is correct as of writing - any updates regarding dates confirmed will be amended as and when that information is available.
Grammy Awards
- When: February 2 2025
- Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
- Nominations announced: Already announced on November 8 2024.
BRIT Awards
- When: March 1 2025
- Where: The O2, London
- Nominations announced: No date announced as of writing
American Music Awards
- When: May 18 2025
- Where: Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California
- Nominations announced: No date announced as of writing
MTV Video Music Awards
- When: September 10 2025 (tentative)
- Where: UBS Arena, New York (tentative)
- Nominations announced: August 2025 (exact date pending)
MTV European Music Awards
- When: November 9 2025
- Where: TBC
- Nominations announced: October 2025 (exact date pending)
Latin Grammy Awards
- When: February 2 2025.
- Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.
- Nominations announced: Nominees already announced.
Mercury Prize
- When: September 2025 (date to be confirmed in the New Year)
- Where: TBC
- Nominations announced: July (date to be confirmed in the New Year)
The Ivors
- When: May 22 2025.
- Where: JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.
- Nominations announced: April 24 2025
