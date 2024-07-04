Review: Life of Pi at the Glasgow Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Life of Pi at the Glasgow Theatre Royal – the ferocious Bengal Tiger-like power of theatre in all its glory

Life of Pi mesmerised theatre audiences in London, New York and elsewhere around-the-world, how did the Glasgow Theatre Royal audience react?

Historically, the first recorded theatrical performance was said to have taken place around 5200 BCE. Since then, quite literally millions of actors and actresses have graced the stage, in the process creating some of the most spectacular expressions of humanity ever portrayed, Life of Pi in the Glasgow Theatre Royal felt like it belonged amongst many of those grand performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life of Pi, in Glasgow’s Theatre Royal, felt like an expression of spirit, hope, and humanity, lead star Divesh Subaskaran, reportedly in a debut star-making lead, conveys a vast range of conflicted emotion, sometimes in a single conversation, whether the optimism of youth, the defiance of spirit, the loss of innocence, the joy of hope, or the grim awakening of reality. Every emotion conveyed through artful performance, lights, sound, and empathy, creating an unforgettable experience for an enthralled Glasgow audience.

For anyone unaware, Life of Pi began life as a widely-heralded 2001 novel created by Yann Martel, quickly adapted into a multiple Oscar-winning intimate blockbuster by genius-auteur Ang Li, and now transported onto the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti.

Regaling the incredible tale of an unfortunate soon-to-be orphaned, yet inspiringly optimistic immigrant teen named Patel Pi, who escapes a shipwreck, and battling incredible odds, survives 227 days on a rescue boat with Richard Parker, a man-eating Bengal Tiger, to become a newspaper headline-grabbing folk-hero in his new home of Canada.

Retelling his story from a hospital bed, the scenes seamlessly glide between Pi’s family home and family zoo in India, the intense, breathtaking shipwreck, as well as the immense danger felt on a tiny rescue boat. One scene in particular, which could be one of the most immersive moments I’ve ever experienced in theatre, involved Richard Parker, the open ocean, lights, visuals, and sounds, forgetting that you’re watching a play unfold, instead of feeling the dread of an ocean-based violent fight-for-survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instantly, and simultaneously the crowd and Pi are yanked back from his horrific memories and returned to the safety of the hospital ward. The Glasgow audience further transported back into their chair and auditorium, it was Christopher Nolan’s Inception-level of immersion.

The incredible level of puppetry skill is War Horse levels of hypnosis, with huge credit for the theatrical piece’s success, owing not only to the excellent human performances but Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes’ borderline miraculous puppeteering.

You will see live animals trapped in the ocean, and you will believe they are prowling around a miniscule rescue boat, forgetting there’s a human puppeteer behind the animal-realistic movements.

Ultimately, Life of Pi is an allegory of the human condition, the power of faith, the primal need for survival, and the duality of being willing to sacrifice your humanity for the right to live.