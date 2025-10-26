The 11 Renfrewshire secondary schools among Scotland's top performers in 2025

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Renfrewshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Gryffe High School Gryffe High School in Houston tops the list in Renfrewshire with 65% of pupils achieving at least five Highers. They rank as the 19th best performing secondary school in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Paisley Grammar School The first entry on the list from Paisley is Paisley Grammar School with 55% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers. The school is ranked as Scotland's 40th best performing school. | Google Maps

3 . Park Mains High School Park Mains High School completes the top three best performing schools in Renfrewshire as 44% of pupils gained at leave five Highers or more in 2024. Overall, Park Mains High School ranks as the 90th best performing school in the country. | Park Mains High School

4 . Trinity High School Trinity High School has a success rate of 39% of pupils gaining five or more Higher qualifications. Trinity was the 99th best performing high school in Scotland. | Trinity High School