The 17 highest-performing state primary schools in Glasgow - where pupils are mastering the basics

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST

These city primary schools excel at setting their young pupils up for success 🌟

Parents entrust primary schools with a vital job; helping their children build a solid foundation of school skills which will form the bedrock of their learning for years to come.

Scotland’s summer holidays are now almost at an end, with pupils set to return for the 2025/26 school year around Thursday, August 14 across Glasgow. A whole new cohort of children will also be starting primary school for the first time, where their education in these essential skills will formally begin.

With this in mind, we’re celebrating the state-funded primaries across the Glasgow City Council area that have excelled when it comes to helping their pupils master a solid core of four academic skills over the 2023/24 academic year - the most recent results available. These are reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking.

We’ve used the latest official performance data published on the Scottish Government’s primary schools dashboard - as well as some supplementary information from independent data site Scotland’s Data on a Map. More specifically, we’ve looked at ACEL (or Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels) figures showing the percentage range of each school’s pupils across three different year groups, who are achieving at the expected levels in each skill.

It is worth noting that a school’s results can easily vary year-on-year, and all sorts of factors can play into pupil achievement. There are also many other things that can make a school a great learning environment - but having high rates of pupils reaching these target levels is still a sign that a primary school is doing its job well.

Here were the 17 Glasgow schools that topped the list:

At the top of the list is this primary school, in the Baillieston area. In the 2023/24 academic year, at least 90% of its pupils met all four skills targets; in reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking.

1. Garrowhill Primary School

At the top of the list is this primary school, in the Baillieston area. In the 2023/24 academic year, at least 90% of its pupils met all four skills targets; in reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking. | Google

Next up is this primary school in the Partick area. In the 2023/24 academic year, it too had at least 90% of its pupils meet all four skills targets.

2. Hyndland Primary School

Next up is this primary school in the Partick area. In the 2023/24 academic year, it too had at least 90% of its pupils meet all four skills targets. | Google

This is an all-through school in the Jordanhill area, funded directly by the Scottish government. In the 2023/24 academic year, it again had at least 90% of its primary-aged pupils meet all four skills targets.

3. Jordanhill School

This is an all-through school in the Jordanhill area, funded directly by the Scottish government. In the 2023/24 academic year, it again had at least 90% of its primary-aged pupils meet all four skills targets. | Google

This is a primary school in the Pollokshields area. In the 2023/24 academic year, 80-90% of its pupils were achieving at the expected level in numeracy, while over 90% met the other three skills targets.

4. Glendale Gaelic Primary School

This is a primary school in the Pollokshields area. In the 2023/24 academic year, 80-90% of its pupils were achieving at the expected level in numeracy, while over 90% met the other three skills targets. | Google

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowSchoolsPrimary schoolParentsBoost
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice