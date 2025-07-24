Parents entrust primary schools with a vital job; helping their children build a solid foundation of school skills which will form the bedrock of their learning for years to come.

Scotland’s summer holidays are now almost at an end, with pupils set to return for the 2025/26 school year around Thursday, August 14 across Glasgow. A whole new cohort of children will also be starting primary school for the first time, where their education in these essential skills will formally begin.

With this in mind, we’re celebrating the state-funded primaries across the Glasgow City Council area that have excelled when it comes to helping their pupils master a solid core of four academic skills over the 2023/24 academic year - the most recent results available. These are reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking.

We’ve used the latest official performance data published on the Scottish Government’s primary schools dashboard - as well as some supplementary information from independent data site Scotland’s Data on a Map. More specifically, we’ve looked at ACEL (or Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels) figures showing the percentage range of each school’s pupils across three different year groups, who are achieving at the expected levels in each skill.

It is worth noting that a school’s results can easily vary year-on-year, and all sorts of factors can play into pupil achievement. There are also many other things that can make a school a great learning environment - but having high rates of pupils reaching these target levels is still a sign that a primary school is doing its job well.

Here were the 17 Glasgow schools that topped the list:

1 . Garrowhill Primary School At the top of the list is this primary school, in the Baillieston area. In the 2023/24 academic year, at least 90% of its pupils met all four skills targets; in reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking. | Google

2 . Hyndland Primary School Next up is this primary school in the Partick area. In the 2023/24 academic year, it too had at least 90% of its pupils meet all four skills targets. | Google

3 . Jordanhill School This is an all-through school in the Jordanhill area, funded directly by the Scottish government. In the 2023/24 academic year, it again had at least 90% of its primary-aged pupils meet all four skills targets. | Google