Sam Aitken achieved his Presidents Badge, while Cameron Baxter, Daniel Cruden and Raidon Pearson all achieved their Queen’s Badges. They are pictured above with Inspecting Officer Bill Stevenson, General Manager of Global Fellowship – the umbrella body for The Boys’ Brigade globally.

Brigade Captain, Jordan Watson said: ‘We are all unbelievably proud of what these guys have achieved. Particularly when you consider they’ve reached these milestones during the chaos created by Covid, it’s quite incredible.”