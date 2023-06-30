A member of 1st Cumbernauld Boys’ Brigade has achieved the most senior award available in the organisation – The Queen’s Badge.

BBs

Oliver Stewart was successful in achieving the award, which remains the Queen’s Badge for the time being, despite King Charles III having been crowned just a few short weeks ago.

The Lenzie Academy pupil is pictured with Company Captain, Jordan Watson, who commented, "We are all delighted to see Oliver achieve his Queen’s Badge this year. He has been attending Boys’ Brigade since the early years of primary School.

Advertisement

Advertisement