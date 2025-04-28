The best secondary schools in Scotland have been revealed in 2025 league tables published by The Sunday Times. Jordanhill School in Glasgow has confirmed its position as Scotland’s education powerhouse, taking the top spot for the ninth consecutive year. John Anderson, rector of Jordanhill School, said: “We are delighted for our pupils who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such well-deserved success. We are very fortunate to benefit from a fantastic team of teaching and support staff, and our parents are great supporters of the school.”

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 exam results, based on data published by the Scottish Government.

The rankings do not take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the quality of the teaching staff, the nature of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council or a myriad of other factors that make up a good, well-rounded education. The exam results emphasise an attainment gap between schools in affluent areas of Glasgow and those serving areas in the city with high incidence of childhood poverty.

Here are the 20 best schools in Scotland, based on Scottish Government assessment data, published by The Sunday Times.

1 . Jordanhill School For the ninth year in a row, Glasgow's Jordanhill School tops the table. Photo: Google

2 . Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns saw 83% of pupils leaving with the gold standard. Photo: contributed

3 . Woodfarm High School Woodfarm High School is in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire. 83% of its pupils achieved the gold standard. It has a pupil roll of 701. Photo: Amber Allott