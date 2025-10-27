The 21 Greater Glasgow secondary schools among Scotland's top performers in 2025

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from local councils, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Jordanhill School - Glasgow Jordanhill School is the 1st in Glasgow, Greater Glasgow, and Scotland. 89% of school leavers achieved 5 Highers or more. 584 pupils attended the school. | Google Maps

2 . Bearsden Academy - East Dunbartonshire Bearsden Academy was the best performing school in East Dunbartonshire - and second in Greater Glasgow and Scotland. 81% of school leavers achieved five Highers or more. The school has a roll of 1,213 pupils. | Google Maps

3 . Mearns Castle High School - East Renfrewshire Ranked 3rd in Greater Glasgow and Scotland, and 1st in East Renfrewshire is Mearns Castle High School. 80% of school leavers achieved 5 Highers or more. 1,468 pupils attended the school. | Google Maps