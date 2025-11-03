The 6 Glasgow East End secondary schools among Scotland's top performers in 2025

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . St Andrew's Secondary School St Andrew's Secondary School is ranked 8th in Glasgow and 132nd in Scotland with 40% of pupils attaining the gold standard. | Google Maps

2 . Bannerman High School Bannerman High School is ranked 10th in Glasgow and 149th in Scotland with 39% of pupils attaining the gold standard for exam results. | Google

3 . Eastbank Academy Eastbank Academy is ranked 13th in Glasgow and 178th in Scotland. It has a school roll of 1,112 and 76.4% of pupils are from deprived households. | Google Maps