The 6 Glasgow West End secondary schools among Scotland's top performers in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 09:00 GMT

These Glasgow West End high schools have maintained consistently high levels of student achievement.

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Jordanhill is the best school in Glasgow, and in Scotland, based on exam results. It has a school roll of 592 pupils, 1.4% of which are considered to be from a deprived household. 94% of pupils leaving the school with the Scottish government's "gold standard" of five highers or equivalents​. The only mainstream, publicly-funded school in Scotland not under council control is 30 percentage points clear of Hyndland Secondary, the top performing council run school in Glasgow, which ​failed to make the top 20 this year.

1. Jordanhill School

Jordanhill is the best school in Glasgow, and in Scotland, based on exam results. It has a school roll of 592 pupils, 1.4% of which are considered to be from a deprived household. 94% of pupils leaving the school with the Scottish government’s “gold standard” of five highers or equivalents​. The only mainstream, publicly-funded school in Scotland not under council control is 30 percentage points clear of Hyndland Secondary, the top performing council run school in Glasgow, which ​failed to make the top 20 this year. Photo: Google Maps

Hyndland Secondary School was the second best school in Glasgow, 22nd best school in Scotland, with 63% of its students attained five or more Highers. It has a school roll of 1,043.

2. Hyndland Secondary School

Hyndland Secondary School was the second best school in Glasgow, 22nd best school in Scotland, with 63% of its students attained five or more Highers. It has a school roll of 1,043. | Google

Hillhead is ranked 4th in Glasgow and 34th in Scotland with 56% attaining the gold standard. It has a school roll of 1,044.

3. Hillhead High School

Hillhead is ranked 4th in Glasgow and 34th in Scotland with 56% attaining the gold standard. It has a school roll of 1,044. Photo: Google Maps

Notre Dame ranks 5th in Glasgow and 35th in Scotland. It has 813 pupils, 46.7% are from deprived households.

4. Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame ranks 5th in Glasgow and 35th in Scotland. It has 813 pupils, 46.7% are from deprived households. | Google

