Best of Glasgow: Ken McClusky from the Bluebells

The 8 East Dunbartonshire secondary schools among Scotland's top performers in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:31 BST

These East Dunbartonshire high schools have maintained consistently high levels of student achievement.

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from East Dunbartonshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Enjoy GlasgowWorld and our daily articles? You’ll love our tri-weekly newsletter - join here.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Bearsden Academy was the second highest ranked secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 78% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers. The school is ranked as Scotland's 6th best performing school.

1. Bearsden Academy

Bearsden Academy was the second highest ranked secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 78% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers. The school is ranked as Scotland's 6th best performing school. Photo: Google Maps

Boclair Academy in Bearsden completes the top three best performing schools in East Dunbartonshire as 77% of pupils gained at leave five Highers or more in 2024. Overall, Boclair Academy ranks as the 7th best performing school in the country.

2. Boclair Academy

Boclair Academy in Bearsden completes the top three best performing schools in East Dunbartonshire as 77% of pupils gained at leave five Highers or more in 2024. Overall, Boclair Academy ranks as the 7th best performing school in the country. | Google Maps

Bishopbriggs Academy has a success rate of 71% of pupils gaining five or more Higher qualifications. Bishopbriggs Academy was the 12th best performing high school in Scotland.

3. Bishopbriggs Academy

Bishopbriggs Academy has a success rate of 71% of pupils gaining five or more Higher qualifications. Bishopbriggs Academy was the 12th best performing high school in Scotland. | Google

Lenzie Academy was the fifth best performing school in East Dunbartonshire, it ranks 15th nationally. Overall, 70% of pupils gain at least five Highers.

4. Lenzie Academy

Lenzie Academy was the fifth best performing school in East Dunbartonshire, it ranks 15th nationally. Overall, 70% of pupils gain at least five Highers. | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:East DunbartonshireSchoolsHigh SchoolScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice