Supported by the UK Government Community Renewal Fund, the course is run by Hub International whose partners include Enable. And its far-reaching training programme has been developed for the North Lanarkshire region, taking into consideration current employment trends and job availability in the area.

It is aimed at budding chefs, bartenders and baristas who will receive daily tuition from a variety of industry experts in sought-after skills. Subjects covered include professional cookery, knife skills, bartending, silver service plus qualifications in food safety and customer service.

Trainees also get the chance to tour local tourism and hospitality hotspots, enjoy behind- the- scenes venue tours, meeting operators and question time with employers & entrepreneurs so they could find the right career path for them.

They will then move onto placements in a number of hotels, restaurants and bars.

Hub International’s founder Stephanie Wade said “This programme aims to tackle unemployment in North Lanarkshire, as well as support hospitality, food and drink businesses to think about becoming more inclusive and attractive employers, which will support their skills shortage in the long term."