Asda staff and primary pupils tidy up nature reserve

P3/4 pupils from Knowetop Primary take part in a litter pick at Baron's Haugh Nature Reserve hosted by Asda Motherwell community champion Bernadette Hart and RSPB assistant warden Sam Udale-Smith

Around four bags of rubbish were collected by Asda colleagues who worked together with the staff and P¾ pupils of the school to hold the litter pick, which was organised as a simple act of community love and care.

The team worked hard to clear the area of rubbish, which included bottle tops, plastic and food wrappers, with an army of 27 volunteers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The litter pick was conducted as part of Asda’s Picnic Ranger campaign which ran across the summer to encourage communities to love where they live by encouraging people to picnic sustainably, take home their rubbish and look after their local environments.

Bernadette Hart, community champion at Asda Motherwell, said: "It was brilliant joining forces with Knowetop Primary School to help tackle litter in our area, everyone really got stuck in to keep the nature reserve looking its best.

"The assistant ranger, Sam Udale-Smith, was brilliant at educating the children about the importance of keeping the nature reserve tidy to protect the animals that live there too.

“We really love organising litter picks - it’s something we’re very passionate about. We want to ensure we also educate people on taking their litter home so we can keep our community spaces looking welcoming!”

The RSPB reserve has several events planned over the next few months.

Marvellous Migrants is on November 13 at 10.30am.

Learn about the birds that arrive at the nature reserve as the weather turns and the nights get longer.

Festive Wreath Making is on December 4 at 10.30am.

Celebrate the festive season by making the most of what nature has to offer.

Enjoy a seasonal wander around Baron’s Haugh to gather all kinds of natural craft materials and then weave willow into festive wreaths to take home.

Festive Wildlife Wander is on December 19 at 10.30am.

The nature reserve is a haven for wildlife through the winter months, and this a chance to identify all the different species that call it home.