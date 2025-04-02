BAE Systems to launch new returners programme in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Engineers and STEM professionals across Scotland struggling to return to the sector after a career break have a new opportunity through a new returners programme at BAE Systems.

In partnership with STEM Returners, the 12-week, paid, placement will be based in Glasgow where seven new roles will be within BAE’s Naval Ships division.

STEM Returners will source candidates for the fully paid placement, which acts as a ‘returnship’, allowing candidates to be re-integrated into an inclusive environment upon their return to STEM. They will also receive career coaching and mentoring.

The new programme is the latest in a successful history of programmes between STEM Returners and BAE Systems, which have helped nearly 100 engineers back to industry across the UK. It is the fifth to be based in Scotland.

Despite achieving HND level qualifications in both Engineering Systems and Draughting & Design from the City of Glasgow College, Jack Dyer found it hard to get his first role in the industry. Instead, he had to settle for a different role and put his dream career on hold.

He said: “While applying for many job roles, I quickly realised the challenges I faced. Entry-level jobs needed years of experience and trainee positions were tailored towards a young demographic. I was truly disheartened and felt stuck.”

Thankfully, Jack joined the STEM Returners programme with BAE Systems and has now been made a permanent member of the team as a Detail Designer. He added: “The opportunity with STEM Returners has allowed me to finally work within an engineering discipline, on incredible military projects.”

Natalie Desty, Director of STEM Returners, said: “BAE Systems and STEM Returners have a successful and longstanding relationship that has helped nearly 100 people find their way back to employment. I am incredibly proud to see that relationship continue with the launch of this new programme which will provide more opportunities for engineers and STEM professionals in Scotland to return to the sector.”

Stuart Justice, Engineering Director, BAE Systems Maritime – Naval Ships, said: “We are really keen to work with STEM Returners again and welcome back skilled people to the industry. We need qualified engineers now more than ever and have a growing order book for Global Combat Ship meaning there is exciting, long-term work available for people to develop their career.”

Research from STEM Returners (STEM Returners Index) has found that many people face challenges when returning to work following a career break, with recruitment bias against a lack of recent experience as well as gender, age and race as the main barriers to entry. For example, half (51%) of respondents said a perceived lack of recent experience was a barrier to entry, an increase from 38% in the 2023 Index and more than a quarter (26%) of women said they felt they have personally experienced bias in the recruitment process due to their gender compared to eight per cent of men.

STEM Returners’ programme aims to eliminate these barriers, by giving candidates real work experience and mentoring during their placement and helping them to seamlessly adjust to life back in work.

Whilst the scheme helps solve the challenge of sourcing talent in sectors that need it, it also has the added benefit of increasing diversity in a host organisation. STEM Returners’ population of experienced professionals who are attempting to return to work are 46% female (compared to 10.9% of professional engineers (source: WISE)) and 40% are from minority ethnic backgrounds (compared to 9% of engineers (source: Association for Black & Minority Ethnic Engineers UK (AFBE-UK)).

Natalie added: “Engineers who have a career break on their CV are often overlooked for roles due to recruitment bias, but they have the skills, dedication and passion to make a valuable contribution to any company. Only by partnering with industry leaders like BAE, will we make vital changes in STEM recruitment practices, to help those who are finding it challenging to return to the sector and improve diversity and inclusion.”

Since STEM Returners launched in 2017, more than 500 people have joined programmes across the UK and returned to work. To view STEM Returners’ opportunities, visit https://stemreturners.com/live-programmes/.