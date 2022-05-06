Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kara

Kara Gilliespie from S4 attends the Hearing Impaired unit at Dalziel High School and felt that Deaf Awareness Week which fell last week needed to be marked in a special way.

To this end, enterprising Kara decided to see if she could do a charity collaboration with the Forty company in Glasgow that she is a big fan of – and the company agreed.

The school’s press officer Dawn Whitelaw explained: “Kara contacted the company herself, showed them some designs, worked with their graphic designer to come up with the final designs and colours.

"She even visited the shop and the warehouse for several business meetings and has delivered deaf awareness training and offered basic British Sign Language lessons to the Forty staff.

“Kara promoted the range through her Instagram @cochlearkaz and on her YouTube channel of the same name. The two t-shirt designs, which feature the Forty logo and colourful, abstract designs have almost sold out in all sizes and only a few canvas bags remain.

"Family, friends and staff from the Hearing Impaired department at Dalziel were quick to snap up the limited edition items. Proceeds are being donated to WSDCS West of Scotland Deaf Children's Society.”