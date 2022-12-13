Bearsden Primary student dreaming of a ‘Write’ Christmas

A letter written by a Bearsden primary school pupil is helping to spread some festive goodwill after being chosen to feature in Age Scotland’s Friendship Service Christmas cards.

Niamh Avart from Bearsden Primary School took part in a competition organised by housebuilder Robertson Homes for children to write letters to older people who may be feeling lonely this Christmas.

The project is part of Robertson Homes’ support for Age Scotland’s Friendship Service, which helps isolated people feel better by listening, offering support, and letting them know that someone cares.

School children were asked to write a letter or poem about the magic of being a child at Christmas and to share their festive feelings with someone who might be spending Christmas alone. Robertson Homes also made a contribution of £1,500 to support the work of Age Scotland and presented Niamh with a £50 prize voucher.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said: “Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for many of our older community and it was heart-warming to see how all the children at Bearsden Primary School understood how people can feel spending the festive period alone.

“Niamh’s letter made it very clear that there are always people in the community who think about others and I am sure their letter will bring a smile to the faces of those who read it.”

Patrick Prunty, at Bearsden Primary School, said: “My class absolutely loved writing the letters for the Christmas cards. They put a lot of effort into making them personal and adding a bit of festive cheer to those who read them."

Michelle Supple, Age Scotland’s Interim Chief Executive, added: “Tens of thousands of older people in Scotland are very lonely at this time of year, especially those living alone or without friends and family close by.