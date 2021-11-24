Bellshill Academy pupils

Equator’s marketing director, Fiona Gray, led a session for S3 pupils, packed full of insight and advice on working in the world of digital- an industry that is racing ahead in terms of demand in the workplace of the future.

The lively and informative session Included topics such as what it’s like to work at a digital marketing agency and what to expect from a client brief.

And aptly enough in the week where COP 26 was in fully cry in Glasgow, pupils were also set a real-life topical challenge by the World Wildlife Fund on Climate Change.

And the process has certainly inspired the managing director who was delighted to note the zest of the young participants.

Fiona said: “The BIMA Digital Day is one of the highlights of my year.

"I love working in digital marketing, it’s an industry which is fast-paced, ever-evolving, and continually growing, and an exciting career choice for those who are just entering the workforce, are considering their options and have the necessary drive required.

"We had a fantastic time with the pupils at Bellshill Academy who showed a real enthusiasm. With the digital industry growing at twice the rate of the broader economy, there is a great need for fresh talent to enter the industry in order for it to continue to grow. It was our desire to inspire Bellshill pupils to consider a career in digital and the BIMA Digital Day provided the platform to help us to achieve that.”

Michelle Higgins, Principal Teacher of Art, Design & Developing the Young Workforce at Bellshill Academy said: “The BIMA Digital Day is a great opportunity for our school pupils to engage with the world of work.