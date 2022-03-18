Bishopbriggs schoolgirls take runner-up prize in national business contest

The youngsters, aged 13-16, were recognised in the Growing Future Assets Competition, a contest to nurture future female investment experts and encourage them to consider a career in the industry.

But the winning teams faced tough competition to triumph in the finals, with entries up by a record-breaking 300% this year.

The schoolgirls from Bishopbriggs Academy, East Dunbartonshire were runners up in the junior 13-16 age group category picking up £400 for the school and £75 in vouchers for every girl in the team.

The team from Larbert High School, Falkirk, came out top, winning £800 for their school and £150 each in vouchers.

Students Domenica, Ava, Mia, Stella and Shivangi from Bishopbriggs said: ‘’We have really enjoyed this experience. We think it has been great that Growing Future Assets recognise the lack of female representation in the investment industry. It has given us the opportunity to build knowledge, confidence and relationships which will help us as we move through our school years.’’

Financial educators Future Asset believe that being female should never be a barrier to progressing in a chosen career.

Business education teacher at Bishopbriggs Academy, Alan Young says: "Watching the development, engagement and ingenuity of the young women who took part in this event was tremendous. It was a fantastic endeavour from all the pupils and seeing them apply such aptitude to complex issues such as investment is encouraging for the future. The Growing Future Assets Investment Challenge will be something I look forward to supporting in years to come."

Broadcaster, Writer and Author Iona Bain, a judge for the Junior competition, adds: "I was incredibly impressed by the quality and maturity of the finalists' presentations this year.

“I'm sure some will now be seriously thinking about coming into finance and that gives me hope. They can give the investment industry a much needed kick up the bum by offering fresh, unique perspectives on the problems and opportunities facing investors in the 21st century. I look forward to seeing these talented young women shaking things up in the years to come."

During the competition, youngsters had to prove their ability to spot the next big investment prospect by researching, analysing and pitching a company, from a selection of 38 businesses.

The Bishopbriggs Academy team pitched renewable energy company Ørsted, which produces high-performance building material from renewable wood sources. All considered environmental sustainability of central importance.

Mairi Dudley, Head of marketing at Ørsted, said: “Reducing barriers and widening participation in traditionally male-dominated industries is vital for us to keep achieving our goals and protecting the environment. It’s inspiring to see these values held in such high esteem by future generations.”