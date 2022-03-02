Bothwellpark High School

Bothwellpark High School will be relocated to the Edward Lawson Centre in Wishaw, a building considered to be far more suited to their needs, in what is being widely viewed as a new era for youngsters being catered for at the school.

And they will be joined by more pupils than before.

For it was also confirmed that the school will be expanded to accommodate children from St Aidan’s Primary Language, Communication and Support Centre, another ASN unit in Coltness Road, Wishaw.

During the meeting of North Lanarkshire Council’s Education and Families committee where the transfer was given the go-ahead, convener Frank McNally (Labour, Mossend and Holytown) said: “It will provide an excellent new resource for Bothwellpark School”.

The move was the subject of two specially designated consultations in 2021.

And it is fully expected to bring a large variety of benefits to pupils who are drawn from throughout the wider area.

This includes the the creation of a new purpose-built campus for children ranging from babies up to 18 years, with high quality indoor and outdoor facilities.

A timescale for redeveloping the Edward Lawson Centre will now be drawn up.

The existing Bothwellpark High School has shared a campus with Our Lady's High School since 1997.