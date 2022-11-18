A back-to-school callout has been sounded after a secondary school gets ready to party for its 40th birthday!

Brannock High School

Brannock High School is ready to mark the anniversary with a giant party for current and former pupils and staff at the campus on Wednesday, December 14.

The invitation is also being extended to parents and carers plus partners who are also more than welcome to join the 80s-themed extravaganza, with the wearing of old school ties being encouraged!

Organisers are are throwing it back to 1982, when Margaret Thatcher was in power, Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating her Pearl Jubilee, an Argentine flag had been raised in the Falklands Island, Scotland were in the World Cup in Spain…. and Brannock High School opened its doors for the first time!

A school spokesperson said: “We hope that people will join us for a step back in time to 1982 where you’ll experience some 1982 style classes, enjoy some 80s themed music and taste some 1980s food that will take you back to your school days!’’

Attendees are being asked to register their interest and finding more about retro-themed activities on the big night by downloading a form via https://forms.office.com/r/GYjzVi10CU

The school is also looking for photographs through this form.

These will be added to a display on the evening.

They can also be returned after the event.

As we reported last week, another Motherwell school is staging a special commemorative birthday event and is inviting former pupils and staff to attend.

The school in question is Glencairn Primary which has been in the same building for a whopping 120 years.

Staff are hosting a very special get-together in the school hall on Monday, December 12 from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Readers with photographs or memories to share, are asked to email them to [email protected]

And these too will be added to a display which will chronicle the school’s proud history in Motherwell.