Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel Scheme is still live via feebus. scot and the website offers a range of useful information for families and young people about free bus travel, how it works and how to apply.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme applies to bus travel round Scotland and is designed to save parents money, allowing them to leave cars at home. It is also designed to save undergraduates cash when travelling to and from colleges and universities.

Parents must apply for anyone who is under 16.