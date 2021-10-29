St Lucy's Youth Zone meets in St Lucy's church hall on Thursday evening in separate sessions for primary and secondary pupils during term time -but despite its link with the Catholic parish, it is completely non denominational and open to all.

The group is looking to extend its existing activities and is warmly inviting local youngsters to come on board at the Hornbeam Road venue.

The group's Natalie Hutchison said: " To keep numbers low due to Covid, we have had to alternate our Primary age sessions to fortnightly.

"Hopefully this won't be for too much longer as we can't wait for the hall to be full again. This runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

"We recently kicked off a youth cafe for secondary age children.

"And we still have some space in this group as we lost quite a few over lockdown.

"Engaging with high school children is a big priority for us and we are consistently working on ways to reach as many as we can.

"Our Cafe runs from 8pm - 9.15pm but, if successful, we would consider extending this.

"What we do is so important to us and we hope, even in some small way, to be a positive influence in the lives of our local children.

"Our aim is to make them feel safe, secure and, very importantly, valued within their community."

The group was among those snubbed for funding in the first round of Campsies Centres awards as it attempted to fundraise for a mini-bus and a part time youth leader.

However it was given £1000 last month in the second round last month and helpers have already mapped out a plan of action to up the fun factor which could even involve an exciting trip away!

Natalie said "We are incredibly thankful.

"The money will go towards equipment for our Cafe and at some point next year we hope a residential weekend for as many of our members as we can manage."