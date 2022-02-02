For it has emerged that Police Scotland Youth Volunteers are looking for members in this age group right here in Cumbernauld.

The youngsters volunteer within the community at various events, meet new friends and learn more about the varied responsibilities of being a police officer as they do so.

In addition, there is is also an opportunity for adult volunteers to come on board to provide support and supervision for the teenagers.

For more information, email [email protected]