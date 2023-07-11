A member of staff at Chryston High School has been named as one of the best German teachers in Britain at a plush ceremony in London last week.

Robert Kirk of Chryston High School received the highly prestigious German Teacher Award at the Goethe-Institut.

The award was also given to five others across the UK. German Ambassador Miguel Berger congratulated the winners and nominees saying: “The Award is our way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is dedicated to you, and to the whole German-teaching community in the UK.”