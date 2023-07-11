Robert Kirk of Chryston High School received the highly prestigious German Teacher Award at the Goethe-Institut.
The award was also given to five others across the UK. German Ambassador Miguel Berger congratulated the winners and nominees saying: “The Award is our way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation.
"It is dedicated to you, and to the whole German-teaching community in the UK.”
Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb was guest of honour at the ceremony, which was attended by teachers, head teachers, representatives from the education and language teaching sectors, business and media from across the UK.