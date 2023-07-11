Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rangers sign striker Cyriel Dessers from US Cremonese
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs bumper new five-year contract
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Chryston High School teacher Robert Kirk has been named as one of the best teachers of German in the UK

A member of staff at Chryston High School has been named as one of the best German teachers in Britain at a plush ceremony in London last week.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

Robert Kirk of Chryston High School received the highly prestigious German Teacher Award at the Goethe-Institut.

The award was also given to five others across the UK. German Ambassador Miguel Berger congratulated the winners and nominees saying: “The Award is our way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation.

"It is dedicated to you, and to the whole German-teaching community in the UK.”

Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb was guest of honour at the ceremony, which was attended by teachers, head teachers, representatives from the education and language teaching sectors, business and media from across the UK.

Related topics:LondonSchools