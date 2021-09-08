Kilsyth Academy pupils

The civic-minded teenagers set time aside today (Wednesday) to clear the area up which was no mean feat given the scale of debris involved.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their teacher Jayne Gordon stated : “They were shocked at just how much litter there was in the areas around the school.

“We are very proud of them, and they now hope to do this at least once a week in the surrounding area.