The civic-minded teenagers set time aside today (Wednesday) to clear the area up which was no mean feat given the scale of debris involved.
Their teacher Jayne Gordon stated : “They were shocked at just how much litter there was in the areas around the school.
“We are very proud of them, and they now hope to do this at least once a week in the surrounding area.
"I feel that with so much negative press about young people today, it would be good to celebrate those who want to make a difference in the areas they live.”