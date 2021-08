Damien Barr

It is hosted yet again by a face familiar to many -Damien Barr from Newarthill who has become a highly successful author with titles like 'Maggie and Me' plus ' You Will Be Safe Here'

Now the former Brannock High pupil is on the hunt for groups from right across across North Lanarkshire who would be free for filming in week commencing September 27.