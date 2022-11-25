Council confirm new school name after consultation and vote.

The new £34.9m Additional Support Needs (ASN) school being built in Waterside, Kirkintilloch, has been named WOODLAND VIEW SCHOOL.

The new name has now been selected

The name for the new school, which is being built to replace Campsie View and Merkland schools, was picked following a consultation involving families and staff of the two existing schools, East Dunbartonshire councillors, and Waterside Community Council.

Other names in the running were Antonine School, Collier’s Brae School and Kelvin Valley School but at the first time of asking there was no clear winner.

Advertisement

The two names that polled highest were then voted on with the following result: Woodland View School 142 votes. Kelvin Valley School 89 votes.

Members of the Council’s Education Committee recently approved the name and Council Leader, Councillor Gordan Low said: “This is a big step forward and good news for the new school which is due for completion in May 2023.

"The interim parent council did a great job running the consultations and bringing together the views of the two school communities."