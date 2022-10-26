Council evaluation shows scheme was positively received.

Council snack and play scheme was well received

Additional funding from the Scottish Government augmented existing holiday provision delivered within the Primary, Secondary and Additional Support Needs (ASN) sectors in East Dunbartonshire.

During 2021/22 primary school ‘Snack and Play’ sessions were delivered from six hub schools based in Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Bishopbriggs, Milngavie and Bearsden during the summer, Easter and October week holidays. Similarly, Merkland Playscheme operated during the summer, Easter and October week holidays and Campsie View Playscheme ran for three weeks during the summer. Activities were provided by the following agencies: Operation Play Outdoors; Indepen-dance; Creative Sparks; EDLC Trust; Little Lotus Yoga; Summer Reading

For secondary pupils, the ‘Summer of Fun’ provided young people from low-income families free leisure activities within EDLC leisure centres. All young people were also able to attend EDC Youth Services drop-in sessions where they could take part in activities from DJ workshops and garden projects to orienteering and tubing. Youth services also partnered with Merkland School to deliver a summer programme specifically for young people with additional support needs.

Convener of Education, Councillor Lynda Williamson, said, “The evaluation of the holiday childcare, activities and food provision delivered in East Dunbartonshire show that increasing numbers of people attended sessions and the feedback from families on their experiences of the provision was very positive.