Countdown on to UK’s biggest free science and engineering event

By Lou ONeill
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
Fancy coming eye to eye to eye with a tarantula or a snake whose venom could become a cure? Or finding out why cockroaches have incredibly strong bones?

How about having a go at coding to fly your own drone? Or working out what AI can do to help you in work and play? Find out what a scientist or engineer does day to day!

Discover how animals have been inspiring engineers and scientists and more at the UK’s biggest free science extravaganza – The Big Bang Fair takes place from Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 June 2025 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Every year, thousands of young people attend The Fair and take part in hands-on activities, incredible live shows, workshops and careers panels. Students aged 10 to 13 get the opportunity to hear first-hand from exciting scientists and engineers and connect with inspiring career role models.

Students get to grips with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) at the 2024 Big Bang FairStudents get to grips with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) at the 2024 Big Bang Fair
Students get to grips with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) at the 2024 Big Bang Fair

Dr Hilary Leevers, chief executive of Engineering UK, said: "More than 20,000 young people from across the UK attended The Fair in 2024 with 80 per cent wanting to go on to do more STEM activities. Don’t miss out!"

Schools can book free tickets here

