Cumbernauld nursery is one of just three North Lanarkshire-based winners of prestigious green flag

A nursery in Cumbernauld has been awarded with a prestigious environmental award that can see pupils and staff hoist a green flag on their premises with pride.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:34 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Nursery and After School Care which in South Muirfield Road is just one of three recipients of the most recent award within North Lanarkshire Council boundaries. Handed out by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the winners were rewarded for taking part in a series of designated environmental tasks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at the nursery, It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags – across the country, pupils and staff are working hard growing, litterpicking and learning.”

North Lanarkshire CouncilKeep Scotland Beautiful