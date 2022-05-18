Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Nursery and After School Care which in South Muirfield Road is just one of three recipients of the most recent award within North Lanarkshire Council boundaries. Handed out by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the winners were rewarded for taking part in a series of designated environmental tasks.
Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at the nursery, It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags – across the country, pupils and staff are working hard growing, litterpicking and learning.”